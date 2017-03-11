Ray Borg Defeats Jussier Formiga In Close Fortaleza Battle

Ray Borg (11-2) thrived in hostile territory against Jussier Formiga (19-5).

The two 145-pounders met at the center of the Octagon. Formiga threw a right hand, followed by a leg kick. Both guys appeared to have accidentally clashed heads. Borg got kicked below the belt and time was briefly called. The action resumed and Borg found his back against the fence. He was able to get out, but ate an elbow from Formiga.

Borg connected with an uppercut and landed some knees to the body. A body kick was there for Formiga. A combination found the mark for Formiga. He connected with a spinning backfist as the round came to a close.

Borg moved forward at the start of round two with a takedown attempt. He landed an uppercut. Borg again pushed his opponent against the cage. Referee Mario Yamasaki separated both men. A combination was there for Formiga. The two exchanged strikes. A hard leg kick from Formiga got Borg off balance.

The final round started with Borg shooting in for a takedown. Formiga reversed the position, but Borg got up and went for another takedown. Formiga ended up getting his opponent down. He quickly took the back of Borg. After defending well, Borg reversed the position and landed some elbows in full guard. Borg wound up taking Formiga’s back. The final horn sounded with Borg going for a choke.

All three judges scored the fight for Borg.

Final Result: Ray Borg def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)