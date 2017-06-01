Rashad Evans vs. Sam Alvey Set For UFC Fight Night 114

An intriguing middleweight bout has been scheduled for UFC Fight Night 114, as UFC Espanol (Via MMAFighting) announced earlier today (June 1, 2017) that former light heavyweight champion “Suga” Rashad Evans will take on fan favorite “Smilin’” Sam Alvey.

After suffering back-to-back losses at light heavyweight, Evans decided to drop down to 185 pounds and he made his divisional debut earlier this year at UFC 209, although it didn’t turn out as he had hoped it would, as he dropped a split decision to Daniel Kelly. The 37-year-old former champion has only won two of his last seven bouts.

Alvey, on the other hand, is coming off of a loss as well, as he dropped a decision to veteran Thales Letites at UFC Fight Night 108 this past April. Prior to that, however, the 31-year-old had scored four consecutive victories, with two of those wins coming by way of stoppage. He’s currently ranked No. 14 in the division as well.

UFC Fight Night 114 is set to take place on August 5, 2017 in Mexico City and it’ll be headlined by an intriguing flyweight clash between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno.