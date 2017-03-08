Rashad Evans Addresses Retirement Following Three Straight Losses

Rashad Evan isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is currently on a three-fight losing spill, having suffered his most recent defeat this past weekend (March 4, 2017) against Dan Kelly at UFC 209. After losing his debut at 185 pounds Evans frustratedly left the Octagon immediately after the judges’ scorecards were read.

‘Sugga’ joined “The Luke Thomas Show” on Sirius XM Rush 93 to discuss the loss and the possibility of retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Just because of a few rough times lately, however, Evans isn’t ready to close the book on his fighting career quite yet (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“You don’t want to sit and overthink every little thing because you can’t figure it all out,” Evans said. “The best thing to do is get back out there and to fight again and to find that competitive rhythm and find that flow. Once you find that flow it’s like, ‘Ah, yeah, this is my flow. This is my routine. This is what I need to do because this is the kind of fighter I am, this is the kind of competitor I am.’ “When you find a competitive mojo, then it’s easy to rattle off a couple wins and fulfill the potential. When you don’t have that competitive rhythm it’s hard.”

At 37-years-old Evans knows the clock is ticking on his ability to hang with the best of them inside the Octagon. As of right now, however, he still feels like he’s at a point in his career where he can still compete and wants to get in as many fights as possible before that time expires: