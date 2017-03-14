Rafael Dos Anjos Explains Reason For Move Up To Welterweight

A few months ago, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos announced that he would be moving up to welterweight after suffering back-to-back losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson at 155-pounds.

While the losses may have influenced his decision, dos Anjos recently explained in detail why he decided to move up and test the waters at 170-pounds:

“For how much I’m making right now, it’s not worth it for me to make 155 (pounds),” dos Anjos told MMAjunkie. “If it’s a superfight and I’ll make more money, I’ll do it. But (for) how much I’m making right now, it’s not worth it to put my body at that level of stress and (getting beat up).”

As far as when he plans on making his welterweight debut, the Brazilian is targeting a June date, although a possible opponent is currently unclear. He had expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal, but “Gamebred” recently signed on to face Demian Maia:

“I think the ideal date for me would be any day in June,” he said. “So I’m here in Fortaleza to have (conversations) because I know I’m going to have a fight soon. I have no idea about an opponent or where, but I’ll be ready in June. “I want to fight one of the top guys. I was thinking about fighting Jorge Masvidal, but he’s fighting Demian (Maia), because me and Jorge, we’re the only two guys to beat Donald Cerrone in his last 15 fights. Now, I have no idea. I’m a former lightweight champion, and I want to fight the top guys in the division.”

Who would you like to see RDA face next?