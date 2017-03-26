Rampage Admits His Biggest Regret In MMA

Quinton Jackson made quite the revelation during his appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier this week.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ now competes under the Bellator MMA banner, with a rematch against Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal set to headline Bellator 175 this Friday (March 31, 2017). The bout will be a rematch from the pair’s initial meeting at Bellator 120 in 2014 which Jackson won via unanimous decision.

Throughout his 17-year mixed martial arts (MMA) career Jackson has solidified himself as one of the biggest fan-favorites in the sport’s history, but that doesn’t make up for the quality time the former 205-pound champ has lost with his family over the years (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I would have to honestly say that my biggest regret is even starting this sport,” Jackson said. “I gained a lot of fans, I made a lot of money, but I feel like I lost my family. I don’t see them. I don’t know them. My parents are getting older, and I’m living in California, away from them. I have my own family here, my kids and stuff, but I miss my cousins, my parents, and my sisters and brothers.”

Growing up Jackson had always dreamed of going on to become one of the best fighters in the history of MMA, but now looking back he wishes he would have stuck back in his home-town of Memphis, Tennessee and worked for his family’s construction company: