Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine Set For UFC Fight Night 111

The UFC has announced two bouts for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 111 event. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (25-9) and ex-Strikeforce welterweight titleholder Tarec Saffiedine (16-6) are slated for a welterweight bout while a flyweight bout between undefeated 19-year-old flyweight Naoki Inoue (10-0) and Carls John de Tomas (6-0) was also announced for the card.

Dos Anjos won the lightweight title in 2015 after beating Anthony Pettis then he followed it up with a quick TKO win over Donald Cerrone. This was when his career took a nose dive as he has since suffered losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson.

Saffiedine recently suffered a split-decision defeat to Dong Hyun Kim and is now in a 1-3 skid since his win over Hyun Gyu Lim in 2014.

UFC Fight Night 111 takes place on June 17th Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. This event will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card for the event:

The latest UFC Fight Night 111 lineup includes:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura

Russell Doane vs. Kwan Ho Kwak

Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck

Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins

Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris

Carls John de Tomas vs. Naoki Inoue

Wang Guan vs. TBA