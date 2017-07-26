Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny Set For UFC 215

Two new bouts have been added to UFC 215.

It was announced that former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (26-9) would continue his journey at welterweight when he meets Neil Magny (19-5). Also, Mitch Clarke (11-4) will take on Alex White (11-3) in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials have announced the new bookings following an initial report from the Edmonton Journal.

Dos Anjos is coming off a unanimous decision win over Tarec Saffiedine in Singapore in June. This win snapped a two-fight skid that started when he lost his lightweight title in July 2016 to Eddie Alvarez and this past November with a decision loss to Tony Ferguson.

On the flip side, Magny has won four of his past five fights and 11 of his past 13. He is truly on fire right now. Back in December, he picked up a unanimous decision win over former champ Johny Hendricks at UFC 207. Prior to that bout, he had a three-fight winning streak snapped when he was stopped by Lorenz Larkin in the first round at UFC 202.

UFC 215 is set to take place on September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The prelims will air on Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 while the main card will air on PPV. Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight title will headline this show while Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title will serve as the co-main event. Although the bout order for this card has yet to be finalized, you can see the updated lineup here:

Champ Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg – for flyweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s bantamweight title

Junior Dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou

Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Rick Glenn vs. Gavin Tucker

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny

Mitch Clarke vs. Alex White