Rafael Dos Anjos Earns First-Round Submission Over Neil Magny

Rafael dos Anjos left little doubt about his viability in the welterweight division after submitting Neil Magny.

The co-main event of UFC 215 featured a welterweight clash between dos Anjos and Magny. This was dos Anjos’ second bout in the welterweight division. It was Magny’s first bout since Dec. 2016.

A leg kick from dos Anjos tripped Magny. The former lightweight champion was in side control. The time kept rolling on and dos Anjos stood in top control. He hopped to mount. An arm triangle was locked in by dos Anjos. He forced the tap.

Final Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Neil Magny via submission (arm triangle) – R1, 3:43