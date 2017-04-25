Quote: When They Fight, McGregor Will Hit Mayweather

Many have counted UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor out of a potential boxing super fight with the legendary Floyd Mayweather simply because the “Notorious” one has never competed in a professional boxing match.

UFC President Dana White, however, isn’t completely counting out his biggest star:

“At the end of the day it’s a fight,” White said (Via MMAJunkie.com). “Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old; Conor McGregor is 27. Conor’s a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaws; Conor McGregor is a southpaw. And Conor McGregor hits like a truck. When he hits you, you know it. “So, in no way, shape or form am I saying Conor McGregor wins this fight. I don’t know. But it’s more interesting than people think it is. … I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him. When they fight (Mayweather) will get hit, and it will be interesting to see what happens.”

It’s still unclear whether or not the fight will actually occur, but it seems as if it inches closer and closer towards a reality each day.

McGregor hasn’t competed since last November when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 to become the promotion’s 155-pound titleholder. He recently announced that his next fight will be announced soon.

Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since Sep. 2015 when he scored a decision victory over Andre Berto. He then announced his retirement after the bout.

Would you give McGregor any chance of beating Mayweather?