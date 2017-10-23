Quote: UFC 217 Tickets Aren’t Selling Well

Before leaving the UFC back in 2013 former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was hailed as the king of pay-per-view (PPV) and arguably the biggest draw in mixed martial arts (MMA) – but that my no longer be the case.

St-Pierre is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he makes his debut at 185 pounds to challenge division champion Michael Bisping. Since his departure from the UFC; the promotion has seen stars such as Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor set a new standard for draw power, and it seems that the Canadian isn’t able to match-up at this point in his career.

During a recent “Fight Companion” edition of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan noted that form what he has heard UFC 217 tickets aren’t selling very well (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Bisping vs. GSP. Now, I’m hearing that’s not selling well, Madison Square Garden. That’s unfortunate. Here’s the thing, though. If you really stop and think about it, that was four years ago since (St-Pierre) last fought Jonny Hendricks. The people that are into the UFC now, they’re post-Ronda Rousey, post-Conor McGregor, the casual fans. The hardcore fans like you and I, we’re gonna watch that fight, for sure.”

The card has all the ingredients for a successful event; three title fights, a mainstream venue in Madison Square Garden, and a chance for one fighter (Georges St-Pierre) to make history if he’s able to capture the middleweight title. Why do you think UFC 217 isn’t selling as much tickets as expected?