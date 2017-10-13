Quote: Tony Ferguson Would Get ‘Sniped’ By Conor McGregor

After his interim lightweight title win over Kevin Lee last week, it’s very likely that Tony Ferguson will be taking on lightweight champion Conor McGregor next.

Ferguson has proven to be one of the most dominant lightweights on the planet, having racked up a ridiculous 10-fight win streak over some of the best 155 pounders in the world. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently took to his podcast, Talk and Talker, to discuss Ferguson’s win and the possibility of “El Cucuy” facing off against the Irishman.

Based off what he saw from Ferguson against Lee, “DC” is convinced that the interim champ would get ‘sniped’ by “The Notorious One” (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“I think he’s really good. I think his cardio and pace are fantastic. I believe he makes some mistakes that would really cost him against Conor,” Cormier said. “Oh my goodness, do you see how high he’s holding his chin up when he’s throwing punches. You do that against McGregor, you’re getting sniped. You’re getting sniped!”

Lee had a great deal of success in the striking department against Ferguson last week, but if those shots were to land behind the power of McGregor, it’s unlikely Ferguson would have lasted: