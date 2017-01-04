Quote: The Sport Evolved, Ronda Rousey Didn’t

Nearly a week removed from former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s 48-second loss to now-champion Amanda Nunes this past weekend (Friday, December 30, 2016), the bashing continues to pour in on the former Olympic Judoka’s performance.

After some critical comments from individuals such as pop star Justin Beiber, Bellator MMA welterweight Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and many more, FS1’s Shannon Sharpe decided to get in on the mix, courtesy of FOX Sports, claiming that Rousey was never as good as everyone said she was:

“Let’s be real. Ronda Rousey was never as good as everyone thought she was. She was just first. “…. She didn’t evolve. The sport evolved. Because she was a [judoka], had a background in judo. She could submit you, she’d get the females on the ground, lock their arm, lock their leg… but while she was doing that, she was never evolving…. She’s the exact same fighter as the very first time she fought. “She could fight Nunes 10 more times, and she’ll get knocked out each time. You know why? You can’t love two things, because one of them you’ll inevitably be cheating on. She’s cheating on UFC because she wants to be an action star. In that sport, you’re either all in, or you get knocked out.”

What are your thoughts fight fans? Was Rousey never truly as good as everyone gave her credit for? Or did the sport simply catch up to her while her focus was fixated on other things, such as movies and her acting career?