Quote: Ronda Rousey Will Retire After UFC 207

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is all set to make her highly-anticipated return tonight (Friday December 30, 2016), when she takes on the new queen of the 135-pound division, Amanda Nunes.

The two women will clash in the main event of UFC 207 from ‘Sin City’, and it will be Rousey’s first Octagon bout in over a year. Much has been made of what ‘The Rowdy One’s’ future in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) will be pending the result of her contest against Nunes, but the former Olympic Judoka’s old coach Jimmy Pedro Jr. recently told Bleacher Report that he believes it could be the last time we see Rousey compete:

“I think she needed the time off. She needed to heal. She was severely depressed. She needed the time to put things in perspective and realize, again, that everyone is human. Everyone gets beat. No one is invincible. “When Ronda has something to prove to the world, she’s tough. It’s the way she was brought up. It’s part of her DNA. The Ronda that I know, you have to kill her. She’s never going to quit. If she’s alive and breathing, she’s still fighting. I think she’s going to come out, win this fight and you may never see her again.”

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the former UFC champ’s coach? If Rousey is able to re-capture the title against Nunes, will she walk away from the sport holding the gold title high above her head?