Quote: Media Built Ronda Rousey, Who Can’t Even Throw A Kick Or Punch

Gegard Mousasi believes the media is to blame for Rousey’s rise to superstardom, despite the fact that she didn’t have great attributes in the stand-up department.

Mousasi recently spoke to Today in Singapore to promote the UFC’s return to Kallang on June 17th, and offered his thoughts on Rousey’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Rousey suffered her first career loss back in November of 2015 when she faced former kickboxing champion Holly Holm and was knocked out in the second round. She made her return to Octagon action this past December and suffered a 48-second knockout to knockout artist Amanda Nunes.

Mousasi credits ‘The Rowdy One’ for having a fighter’s mentality but doesn’t think she ever had the skills in the striking department to be viewed as one of the best fighters in the world (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“She’s a good fighter, she has the mentality of a fighter, but she doesn’t have the skills of a stand-up fighter,” he said. “How can the media make her one of the best fighters when she can’t even kick or punch? That’s like Serena Williams [playing] without a backhand. How do they make her the greatest fighter of all time?”

Rousey’s MMA future is in a great state of doubt since suffering her loss to Nunes, with many believing that we’ve seen the last of her inside the Octagon after her second consecutive knockout loss.

Mousasi doesn’t see the need for Rousey to return given that her bank account is most likely very comfortably topped off: