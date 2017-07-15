Quote: McGregor Should Fight Canelo Or GGG After Mayweather

Conor McGregor’s next fight won’t take place in the octagon, as he’s set to meet Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on Aug. 26, 2017 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many have given McGregor a slim chance of beating the 49-0 Mayweather, but UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes that the Irishman can get the job done by using his ferocity:

“I’m riding with Conor,” Johnson told TMZ. “I think Conor, he can probably get it done sooner if he goes out there being ferocious, but I’m going with Conor. I think Conor’s gonna get the job done.”

As far as McGregor’s future goes, the “Notorious” one has said that he’d like to return to the Octagon before the end of the year, although many have been skeptical of that given how much money he’ll make against Mayweather. In fact, McGregor has said that he could have a future in boxing.

If McGregor does indeed shock Mayweather and continue to compete inside the squared circle, “Mighty Mouse” feels as if he should take on the winner of Sept. 16’s middleweight title showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin:

“It’s hard to say. I’ll tell you what: he ain’t gonna make a big check like that in the UFC,” Johnson said. “Hopefully Conor goes out there and knocks Floyd out, and then he can go ahead and fight the winner of GGG and ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. I’d love to see that.”

What do you make of Johnson’s comments, and who would you like to see McGregor face after Mayweather?