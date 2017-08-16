Quote: McGregor Has ‘Zero Percent Chance’ To Beat Mayweather

Well-known boxing analyst Max Kellerman has been very vocal in regards to his opinion on how UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will do against the legendary Floyd Mayweather in their Aug. 26 boxing match.

Simply put, Kellerman feels as if McGregor has a ‘zero percent chance’ to beat Mayweather:

“No,” Kellerman said on the Desus & Mero show when asked if McGregor has a chance against Mayweather. “It’s like, you know, if they were competing in the Octagon, Floyd would have no chance. They’re in a boxing ring. Conor has a zero percent chance. Precisely zero percent. They’re in a boxing ring. Conor McGregor, there’s no universe in which he can win.”

McGregor’s mixed martial arts resume speaks for itself, but he’s never competed in a professional boxing match, which is why Kellerman is counting him out:

“I mean, even the thought of it – if Conor McGregor was like a decorated amateur and they built him up, you know? He had a four-round fight, a six-round fight, this…then after fifteen fights he was like 14-1, and then fought a contender – even if he lost to the contender, right? But at least he held his own over ten rounds, it usually takes about 5 or 6 years to build a guy like that out of the amateurs,” he said. “Then he would have a chance to win a round against someone half as good as Floyd Mayweather. But you’re gonna turn pro after not being in a boxing ring competitively for how many years? And fight one of the best pure boxers of all time? It doesn’t matter that he’s (Floyd) 40 or whatever. If he was 60 it wouldn’t matter.”

Kellerman even went as far as to say that Mayweather, who isn’t necessarily known for his power, could knockout McGregor:

“Of course. It depends on how many risks Conor wants to take. If Conor takes risks, he gets knocked out. If he plays it safe he goes the distance.”

What do you make of Kellerman’s comments?