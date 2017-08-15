Boxing Trainer Urges McGregor To Fess Up On Malignaggi’s ‘Concussion’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor claims that ex-boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi was concussed following their sparring sessions earlier this month – but that may not be the case.

Striking coach Angelo Reyes recently did an interview on MMA Junkie Radio to discuss the upcoming superfight between McGregor and undefeated 49-0 legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. that is set to go down in two weeks’ time (Sat. August 26, 2017), and claimed that he saw Malignaggi following his sparring sessions with the Irishman – and he seemed just fine (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“When I saw Paulie, there was no indication it was a hard sparring session,” Reyes said. “In fact, it was the complete opposite. “Everything was happy,” Reyes said. “So in my head, when Conor was saying, ‘He’s concussed,’ I would know if a fighter is concussed the next day depending on how he looked.”

Malignaggi then chimed in on the call and stated that he had fallen down more form exhaustion and clinching up with “The Notorious One” rather than suffering the affects of his striking:

“Right now, they’ve managed to cover up everything with this video,” Malignaggi said. “I think that was the point of releasing it, so nobody would talk about (McGregor’s) realistic chances.”

Reyes then went on to deliver a message to the UFC 155-pound champ, urging him not to lie about the events that transpired between he and Malignaggi inside the squared circle, noting that the boxing world isn’t too fond of liars: