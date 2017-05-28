Quote: Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Be A ‘Frustrating’ Fight To Watch

A potential boxing match between the legendary Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion seems to moving towards the direction of becoming a reality. Both sides have expressed interest in a bout and McGregor has even come to terms on a deal with the UFC that would allow him to take on Mayweather inside the squared circle.

While the potential showdown will likely be one of the most lucrative in the history of combat sports, few are expecting it to be a competitive fight given Mayweather’s undefeated record in professional boxing and McGregor’s lack of experience competing in pure boxing.

UFC color commentator and former welterweight contender Dan Hardy feels as if Mayweather’s defensive prowess, which has often led him to being considered a boring fighter, will frustrate the “Notorious” one:

“In a boxing match, it will be an exhibition of defensive boxing,” Hardy said (Via MMAJunkie.com). “We’ll see Mayweather dance around for 12 rounds, and we’ll see McGregor get frustrated. In any other kind of combat sports McGregor murders him every day. But in boxing, we have to remember Mayweather is the best defensive boxer of all time.”

“The Outlaw” also feels as if the bout will simply be ‘frustrating’ to watch for fans:

“Instead of thinking offense first, which most fighters would, Mayweather studies and watches, and he sees his opportunities,” Hardy said. “And he waits until later rounds when (his opponents) start to get tired until he picks them off. McGregor is excellent at landing his left hand when he can set it up with footwork and kicking and all these kind of things. “But if he just keeps throwing that overhand left over and over again, Mayweather will stay out of the way of it, and it will be a frustrating thing for us all to watch.”

Do you share Hardy’s sentiment regarding the potential Mayweather vs. McGregor bout?