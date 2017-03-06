Quote: Khabib Just Lost His Title Shot To Nate Diaz

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title opportunity may have just fallen into the lap of Nate Diaz.

That is according to former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title-challenger, and current Bellator MMA competitor Chael Sonnen. Following the conclusion of the UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend (Sat. March 4, 2017), Sonnen and UFC lightweight Gilbert Melendez took to ESPN to discuss Nurmagomedov’s failure to make weight for his scheduled co-main event meeting with Tony Ferguson.

‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ were slated to meet for the interim 155-pound title, however, Nurmagomedov was hospitalized early on weigh-in morning due to weight cutting complications. Sonnen stated that Nurmagomedov’s inability to make weight, and the bout’s subsequent scrapping, may have just cost the Russian his shot at UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in his home-country; opening up the door for Nate Diaz to swoop in (quotes courtesy of Bloody Elbow):

“This caused Khabib Nurmagomedov long term effects,” Sonnen said. “I’ll tell you the politics here. Dana White comes back from Russia, announces that he has a new TV deal. 48 hours later, he announces that the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson will be taking on Conor McGregor. “You don’t need to put on your Colombo rain jacket to realize, Conor McGregor vs the favorite, Khabib Nurmagomedov was going to happen on the debut of the Russian TV deal. It is likely gone!” he said. “And I believe it goes to Nate Diaz.”

McGregor and Diaz have quite the history with one another as the Stockton Native subbed in for Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 last March, when the Brazilian was forced out of his scheduled lightweight title defense against ‘The Notorious One’ with a broken foot. Diaz went on to submit McGregor in the second round of their contest via rear-naked choke, handing the Irish knockout artist the first loss of his UFC career.

The pair rematched in the main event of UFC 202 last August in which McGregor took home the majority decision win, making them 1-1 against one another in their mixed martial arts (MMA) careers. A trilogy bout with the 155-pound title on the line (after both of their previous matches took place at welterweight) would be a massive event to cap off their legendary feud with each other.

You can check out Sonnen and Melendez’s comments on Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz here: