Quote: Kelvin Gastelum Is Bigger Threat Than GSP For Bisping

Only two weeks ago, Michael Bisping was defending the UFC middleweight title against former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great, Georges St-Pierre, at UFC 217.

As seen in the fight, St-Pierre ended up submitting Bisping with a third-round rear-naked choke to win the middleweight title that earned him the right to call himself a two-division champion.

Bisping is merely one week away from his next fight when he takes on ninth-ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122 in the main event.

Some people including Bisping’s striking coach Jason Parillo believe that this could be a tougher fight than against GSP for Bisping.

Parillo recently spoke with the ESPN Five Rounds podcast (Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) about Bisping’s upcoming fight against Gastelum.

“Really, Kelvin is, in my opinion, on the feet, a tougher fight than Georges St-Pierre,” said Parillo. “It’s not like Mike’s a guy that shoots and wrestles all the time so obviously it’s gonna be a lot of stand up fighting, and this guy’s a bigger threat than I think that even Georges was.”

Make no mistake about it, GSP is an MMA Legend and the long-time welterweight kingpin of the UFC. However, he decided to take some time off from competition and retired from the sport as the reigning champion. After being out of action for almost four years, he decided to come back and fight Bisping.

Parillo stated that while a quick turn around like this could be a reckless move for most fighters, Bisping is different and already mentally focused.