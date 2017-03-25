Quote: Jose Aldo Is A ‘P*ssy’ For Accepting Conor McGregor’s Belt

Jose Aldo was infamously knocked out by Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds at Dec. 2015’s UFC 194, surrendering his long held featherweight belt in the process. Aldo was then able to reclaim gold at UFC 200 last July when he scored a decision victory over Frankie Edgar to become the interim 145-pound champion.

Aldo hasn’t competed since, but he was promoted back to undisputed titleholder when the UFC stripped McGregor of his title late last year.

The choice to accept the belt seemed like a logical one, but Artem Lobov, a teammate of McGregor’s, recently called “Scarface” a ‘p*ssy’ for doing so:

“I’ll tell you one thing about Jose Aldo, if I was in his position I would have never accepted that belt,” said Lobov in a recent interview with Submission Radio. “What? So they took the belt from the guy that knocked him out in 13 seconds. They took it off that guy and they handed him that belt and he just takes it and he’s happy and smiling on his face.” “Like, what kind of pussy do you have to be to take that? No way in hell would I ever accept that belt,” added Lobov. “I would say, ‘give me that guy again. I want to fight him, and if he’s not in the division anymore, well then f—k that, I don’t want that belt. Let the other two fight for the belt and then I’ll fight the winner and I’ll earn that belt’. Because now he’s holding a belt that Conor got off him in 13 seconds and he’ll never be able to get rid of that stain.”

Aldo will next defend his title against current interim champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 on June 3, 2017 in Rio, but Lobov doesn’t even feel as if a win over Holloway would justify Aldo’s position atop the 145-pound weight class:

“Even if he beats now Max Holloway, he’ll still be holding that same belt. So how are you as a man, as a fighter that respects himself, accept that belt? I would have never done it in my life. I don’t know why he f—king done it.”

Do you agree with Lobov’s comments?