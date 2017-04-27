Quote: Jimi Manuwa Isn’t Qualified To Fight For Belt

No. 3-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa feels as if he’s deserving of a title shot after scoring back-to-back T/KO victories over Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson and he may just receive that shot if Jon Jones isn’t interested in fighting champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 this summer.

While his recent performances have been indeed been impressive, some don’t feel as if Manuwa should be fighting “DC” and No. 2-ranked Glover Teixeira is one fighter who feels that way:

“Jimi Manuwa isn’t qualified to fight for the belt,” Teixeira told MMA Fighting. “He didn’t beat any top fighter yet. I think Jimi Manuwa has to beat a top fighter first before thinking about fighting for the belt, or maybe two or three top guys. Jimi Manuwa is down there, in my opinion.”

The Brazilian slugger is set to take on No. 1-ranked Alexander Gustafsson next month in a bout that could be deemed a title eliminator. Teixeira, however, has already lost to Jones, while Gustafsson has already lost to both Jones and Cormier.

Do you feel as if Manuwa is deserving of a title shot, or does the “Poster Boy” need to beat another top contender before fighting for gold?