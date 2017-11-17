Quote: It’s A Joke If Nate Diaz Gets Title Fight With Tyron Woodley

With five consecutive victories in the Octagon, rising No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has been campaigning for a title shot at 170 pounds.

However, it’s recently been rumored that champion Tyron Woodley could be returning at Dec. 30’s UFC 219 in Las Vegas to defend his title against Nate Diaz. In light of those rumors, Covington said it’d be a ‘joke’ if Diaz, who he labeled as ‘not a good welterweight’, received the title shot:

“I respect Nate Diaz,” Covington told BJ Penn Radio. He’s a great fighter. He’s had a great career in the UFC. He’s a gamer. He’s tough as nails. But, as far as in the Octagon, I don’t respect him. I mean, the guy sucks, man. He’s got a good gas tank. He’s beaten a lot of guys just off gas, you know, just off wearing guys out, you know? But, as far as a fighter, you know? He doesn’t really bring much to the table. He’s not a great striker. He’s not a powerful guy. He’s not … I mean, he’s a pretty good grappler, like, jiu jitsu-wise. But, wrestling nullifies that. But, you know, he’s just, he doesn’t belong at welterweight. You know, he’s a great lightweight. That’s what I’m trying to say. He’s not a good welterweight. I don’t know. It’s a joke if he gets the fight.”

While the fight would certainly sell, Covington may have a point.

Diaz, a fan favorite and natural lightweight, is just 2-2 in his last four bouts. He’s also just 3-3 at welterweight, and one of those victories came over lightweight champion Conor McGregor, another natural 155 pounder.

Do you agree with Covington, or should the UFC book Woodley vs. Diaz?