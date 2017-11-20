Quote: Conor McGregor Should’ve Been “Cold Clocked” At Bellator Incident

By now, you’ve probably heard about the incident that took place at Bellator 187 on Nov. 10, 2017. In fact, you’ve probably heard about it multiple times.

To summarize it, McGregor, who was in attendance as a fan, essentially entered the cage after a bout between his SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward and John Redmond. Although he was trying to celebrate with Ward, McGregor created headlines when he appeared to shove referee Marc Goddard and slap a Bellator official.

The “Notorious” one has received quite a bit of criticism since the incident, and UFC lightweight contender Al Iaquinta feels as if he should’ve been ‘cold clocked’:

“Did you see what Conor McGregor just did? He took over Bellator and like went crazy.” Iaquinta told Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com in a recent interview. “It seems like that guy, I don’t know. I feel like somebody should have just cold clocked him and give him a wake up call, dude, you know.”

On the contrary, however, Iaquinta also feels as if McGregor has ‘made the most of his opportunities’, and if he wants to act like that, then ‘go right ahead’:

“But I mean, yeah, all the power to him I guess,” Iaquinta continued. “I would love to be the guy running around making a mockery of everybody, but hopefully I wouldn’t do that if I was in that power. I don’t know. If it’s good for him. F**k, why not? Do whatever you want. You’ve got enough money. If that’s how you wanna act, by all means, go right ahead. But yeah, I think he can do whatever he wants. I think he’s got the ball in his court as far as that goes. He doesn’t need to fight if he doesn’t want to. I think he’s made the most of his opportunities.”

As far as his fighting future goes, McGregor hasn’t competed since suffering a defeat to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match last August. It’s expected that he’ll take on interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson in the near future, but he may also be subject to some sort of punishment regarding this situation.

Iaquinta, however, feels as if Ferguson is the ‘toughest fight for’ McGregor:

“He’s been very lucky in the match ups he’s gotten, but he’s had the skill to back up his talk,” Iaquinta said. “He’s gotten these opportunities and he’s had the skill to back it up. But, now I think he’s looking at guys like Tony Ferguson. I think that’s probably the toughest fight for him.”

What do you make of ‘Ragin’” Al’s comments?