Quote: Conor McGregor Puts Khabib Away In ‘One Or Two Rounds’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn’t competed since winning the 155-pound strap with a brutal second round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at this past November’s UFC 205 from New York. The Irishman is currently awaiting the birth of his first child, which could keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

While McGregor’s name is constantly linked to a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in the media, a more likely return fight for him would be a title fight against the winner of March 4’s interim lightweight title fight between top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have seemed to stir up a bit of a rivalry in recent months, and many feel as if “The Eagle” would present problems for the “Notorious” one given his decorated wrestling background. McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis, however, feels as if Nurmagomedov is ‘too easily hit’:

“He’s too easily hit,” Danis told Submission Radio about Nurmagomedov. “If you saw in the Michael Johnson fight, he was getting like wobbled and rocked every time they were on the feet. So Conor is going to pick him apart like he does all the wrestlers.”

With that being said, the outspoken Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion feels as if McGregor would finish Nurmagomedov in ‘one or two rounds’ if the two were to eventually meet in the Octagon:

“He hits you from everywhere and he kicks you in the stomach,” Danis continued. “And people don’t see those shots on TV, like some of those teep kicks and some of the kicks to the stomach, but those take the wind out of you. And when you basically have to take someone down, it puts a different kind of feeling in your stomach ad in your gut when you have to take the guy down. The guy’s beating you up on the feet, and when you go to the ground he’s elbowing you. So I think Conor puts him away in probably one or two rounds with strikes.”

McGregor’s striking is clearly his bread and butter and he’s proven that it’s amongst the best in the sport today, but many have and likely will continue to question his grappling skills. Danis, however, isn’t worried about Nurmagomedov’s relentless takedown attempts:

“What happened to Eddie doing that though? That’s what people said that Eddie was gonna do that and then he couldn’t even come close to taking Conor down. Nate couldn’t come close to taking Conor down. They all think they’re going to do something until they get in there. I train with the guy every day when I’m out there in Ireland, so I know what he’s capable of, and that’s definitely not going to happen.”

McGregor’s fighting future is almost always unclear and Nurmagomedov will need to get by Ferguson in March, but would you like to see these two 155 pounders do battle later this year?