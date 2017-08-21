Quote: Conor McGregor Has Dynamite In His Hands

Unlike many, Paddy Holohan, a former UFC fighter and SBG teammate of Conor McGregor, feels as if McGregor will benefit from competing in the boxing ring.

The “Notorious” one is set to take on all-time great Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, and while he’ll be competing against arguably the best boxer of this generation, McGregor will be successful given the fact that he can just focus on one aspect of fighting according to Holohan:

“Literally, there’s a lot of danger taken away,” Holohan told Off The Ball. “His senses are defending all of these stuff,” he said as he demonstrates how many varied attacks an MMA fighter deals with even in one specific situation. “There’s so much danger here, and to be comfortable in that type of danger? Not only that, but win two world titles at that level. Then take all of that danger away, then put it straight to just (boxing) — this is what we’re looking at now.”

Holohan even went as far to say that the circumstances surrounding the fight are ‘perfect’ for a guy like McGregor, who ‘has dynamite in his hands’:

“We’re taking away a lot of the high energy stuff — the risk of being taken down, the risk of scrambling. It’s all stand up and it’s perfect for a guy like Conor because he has dynamite in his hands.”

McGregor is indeed known for his knockout power, as 18 of his 21 professional MMA wins have come by way of knockout, but will that power transfer over to the squared circle?