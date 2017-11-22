Quote: Colby Covington Shouldn’t Be Judged For Fabricio Werdum’s ‘Scumbag Move’

There’s a new bad guy in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) – and his name isn’t Chael Sonnen.

Colby Covington started racking up attention quickly after referring to Brazilians as “filthy animals” following his win over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 this past October. Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has come out in support of his fellow University Of Oregon alumni.

In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Sonnen explained why he ‘loves’ Covington and doesn’t think people should judge him based off of Fabricio Werdum’s recent ‘scumbag move’ (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I love him, I think he is a ton of fun and I think what Werdum did was a scumbag move. That’s the second time Werdum has done this, let’s not forget that last time he did it was with a 155-pound Tony Ferguson. It’s just really weird,” said Sonnen.

As far as Covington’s antics, Sonnen believes that Covington is simply doing what he needs to do in order to make a name for himself: