Quote: Colby Covington Shouldn’t Be Judged For Fabricio Werdum’s ‘Scumbag Move’

There’s a new bad guy in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) – and his name isn’t Chael Sonnen.
Colby Covington started racking up attention quickly after referring to Brazilians as “filthy animals” following his win over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 this past October. Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has come out in support of his fellow University Of Oregon alumni.
In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Sonnen explained why he ‘loves’ Covington and doesn’t think people should judge him based off of Fabricio Werdum’s recent ‘scumbag move’ (quotes via MMA Mania):
“I love him, I think he is a ton of fun and I think what Werdum did was a scumbag move. That’s the second time Werdum has done this, let’s not forget that last time he did it was with a 155-pound Tony Ferguson. It’s just really weird,” said Sonnen.
As far as Covington’s antics, Sonnen believes that Covington is simply doing what he needs to do in order to make a name for himself:
“As far as Colby goes, listen man, if you want to make an omelette you have to crack a few eggs. What the hell is he doing wrong? I will remind you, I have known Tyron Woodley from way back when and I saw Tyron do the same thing. He had a different approach, but don’t make any mistake, Tyron stuck his finger in every single chest and used every single microphone he had to to get his opportunity.
“He even said he’d fight his own teammate, he did and he knocked him out,” Sonnen continued. “He wanted to climb the mountain and wouldn’t let anything stop him and Colby is doing the same thing. I don’t think anyone can judge Colby in some unfair light. He’s got his own approach, he is being himself, this isn’t a act as I have known him since he was 11 years old. He grew up two hours away from my front door. He’s been a rough guy his whole life, he’s been wanting to get into UFC since high school, college, he had his dream here he is and he’s want to get some notice and boom. What the hell is wrong with that?”