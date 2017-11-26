Quote: Chinese Commission ‘Can Kick Rocks’ For Letting Bisping Fight

Just three weeks after being choked unconscious by Georges St. Pierre in the main event of UFC 217 from New York City, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping returned to action in the main event of yesterday’s (Nov. 25, 2017) UFC Fight Night 122 from Shanghai, China, and it didn’t pan out very well for him.

Taking on rising contender Kelvin Gastelum, Bisping was brutally knocked out by a vicious left hand in the very first round. Due to the fact that he had been stopped earlier this month, many had been critical of not only Bisping accepting the fight, but him being cleared to fight as well.

Ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub falls in that category, and he recently took to his official Instagram account to voice his displeasure, telling the Chinese Commission to ‘kick rocks’:

At 38 years of age, Bisping has now suffered back-to-back losses. He contemplated retirement prior to his fight against St. Pierre, but it looks as if he has one more left in him, as he’s expressed interest in fighting in London in March before hanging up his gloves for good.