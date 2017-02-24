Pic: UFC Fighter’s Neighbors Arrested In Massive Steroid Ring

Veteran UFC lightweight Josh Burkman was greeted earlier today (Feb. 24, 2017) by a group of armed DEA Agents as well as the Miami Swat Team at Budokan University where he trains. The University shares its location with Iron Addicts Gym, which happens to be a prime sport for a multi-state steroid distribution ring.

In the end, 10 people were arrested on steroid distribution and money laundering charges.

Burkman detailed the situation to local news:

“They kicked the doors in,” Burkman told the local news cameras after the dust had settled (via Bloody Elbow). “The SWAT team came in and woke us up and said, ‘Hey, get up and get out of here!’”

The fighter also took to his official Instagram to post a picture with the agents:

The DEA and swat team stopped by to say what’s up to our neighbors today… We made time for a photo. https://www.google.com/amp/miami.cbslocal.com/2017/02/22/9-netted-in-multi-state-steroid-ring-sting/amp/ #dayoff #miami #budokonuniversity A post shared by JOSHUA BURKMAN (@joshburkman) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Burkman is slated to return to action against Michael Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11, 2017 in Brazil