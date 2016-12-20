Pic: Ronda Rousey Is Ripped Heading Into UFC 207

With only one event remaining in the UFC’s 2016 schedule, the MMA world’s focus is fixated on the awaited return of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who meets champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of next week’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey has remained largely out of the public eye in the year after her devastating KO loss to Holly Holm at November 2015’s UFC 193, a stark contrast from the all-out media blitz that saw “Rowdy” plastered on nearly every MMA-related story last year. She reportedly had to be “consoled” following her face-off with “The Lioness” at the UFC 205 weigh-ins, and many believe her self-imposed exile screams insecurity about her chances against a fighter like the current titleholder.

But if a recent photo Rousey posted on Instagram is any indication, “Rowdy” is more than in shape and ready. She posted a photo of herself looking especially ripped and ready with the hashtag #FearTheReturn. Check it out and see if you think we should be afraid: