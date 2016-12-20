Pic: Ronda Rousey Is Ripped Heading Into UFC 207

With only one event remaining in the UFC’s 2016 schedule, the MMA world’s focus is fixated on the awaited return of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who meets champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of next week’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey has remained largely out of the public eye in the year after her devastating KO loss to Holly Holm at November 2015’s UFC 193, a stark contrast from the all-out media blitz that saw “Rowdy” plastered on nearly every MMA-related story last year. She reportedly had to be “consoled” following her face-off with “The Lioness” at the UFC 205 weigh-ins, and many believe her self-imposed exile screams insecurity about her chances against a fighter like the current titleholder.

But if a recent photo Rousey posted on Instagram is any indication, “Rowdy” is more than in shape and ready. She posted a photo of herself looking especially ripped and ready with the hashtag #FearTheReturn. Check it out and see if you think we should be afraid:

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

  • james

    Oh my that is a pretty good sign she took the loss seriousy. She usually has some ice cream fat left over looks like it’s gone.

    People really made a much bigger deal out of her loss than it was. She was greatly out classed but her hype was also spinning out of control and she stopped working like she could lose.

    Hopefully she gets that boxing isn’t just punching mits and worked some kicks. I don’t think many would want to take her down.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Thats her best chance

    Bullying across the cage and trying to grab someones arm

    • Murderous1

      It’s not all about hate she has a nasty personality it’s a fact but I respect her skills she should have stopped chasing the counter puncher and her coach should not have lied to herを～屋

  • GM

    No way she is improving! She is still with dipstick trainer even her own mother hates. Nothing new with Ronda, stand up is part of her game she is horrible at. People thought she had the best hands and footwork in women’s mama and she was proven real wrong by Holly. Ronda is a rush in your face type of fighter. For most fighters that is bad but there are some who are good scramblers which that will backfire. That also is a deceiving pic, give me a break, only way to see if you are really ripped is if you can see abs. Writer of this story sucks

  • Always a winner

    She looks good.
  • After seeing this Amanda Nunes will be so scared she may even try to fake an injury to get out of the fight.

    • I dare ya

      Amanda is already pulling out of obligations due to fake illness

  • I dare ya

    She looks great 🙂
    • james

      My personal favorite is when everyone was saying she needs to take time off to work on her striking and then takes time off and then all of a sudden she is running and cowering.

      Rousey was basically used and abused and part of it was her own willingness to create a brand that was so hype filled. So her realizing how out of ballance her fighting life was is a good thing.

      • I dare ya

        It was even more bizarre that Ronda stated multiple times before she lost that she would be having this year off. That she would be disappearing for a while. It seems those that dislike her are so overcome with jealousy and bitterness that it clouds what little rationality they had to begin with. You watch all the accusations of Amanda taking a dive and/or the UFC paying nunes to lose if Ronda wins.