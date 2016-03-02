Home UFC Pic: Ronda Rousey’s Latest Photo Shoot Reveals Massive Change

Pic: Ronda Rousey's Latest Photo Shoot Reveals Massive Change

By
Tom Niston
-
14
The time off from fighting will hopefully help Ronda Rousey get mentally well again, but it looks like there are setbacks too…

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continues to be one of the most keenly followed personalities in mixed martial arts today. A mix of high end performances during her reign as 135-pound queen, some serious hype jobbing by the UFC and the subsequent backfire at UFC 193 has made ‘Rowdy’ one of the most recognizable faces in all modern combat sports, for better or worse.

After getting knocked out in a brutal November 2015 fight with Holly Holm and losing her belt, the former champ went in to hiding and suffered what she’s since described as the darkest period in her sports career. Losses will always be tough to take, but it seems the multiple factors contributing to this case are somewhat unique. Rousey appeared to be sold on her own hype, and as a result suffered serious criticism in the moments after the loss to Holm. The internet can be a very cruel tool when left in the hands of people with a grudge.

UFC 193: Rousey v Holm

Coming out of hiding in the recent months, Ronda Rousey hit another photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, this time sporting a painted on bikini in quite the contrast from her mood leading up to this year. A bubbly and happy looking ‘Rowdy’ went on to co-host Saturday Night Live, where she was all singing and dancing. But it appeared the dark times were far from over for the formerly dominant champion.

RouseyRogan3

Ronda Rousey would reveal to the world that she had thought about suicide in the aftermath of her firs MMA loss, but once again the MMA fans had little sympathy. In fact, it was quite the opposite, and brought back memories of the brutal meme bashing that the ex-champ had suffered when knocked out by ‘The Preacher’s Daughter.’

Now we get to see the latest version of Rousey in an image that’s been leaked online and is currently going viral.

  • Kevin Zack

    What a piece of shit story. Comparing what she looks like when she was CUTTING TO MAKE WEIGHT, to what she looks like when she’s barely even able to train? She was chubby when she was champion too. Either you’re an ignorant tard who knows nothing about MMA or Ronda, or you’re SO DESPERATE for readers that you’re resorting to tabloid tactics.

  • aNYagenda

    Apparently she’s gonna kill herself by overdosing on gravy.

    • ????????????

      It would matter if she did. No one would care or even know if you did.

  • bananaboy

    she can now fight cyborg at 145 now

    • Marcin Pasieka

      Ohhhhhhhh snap!

    • Joel Mogol

      you mean at 205?

  • vumzy

    ohhh this shemale has been eating donalds

  • that is one ugly woman

    • ????????????

      Yes your mom is and as insignificant too ????????????????????

  • Superzorro

    It looks like she was cutting quite the amount of weight to make 135. 145 doesn’t look too far away. And to be honest, I don’t think it ever did.

    • jmi0112

      Old school trainers liked the idea of always staying within 10% of fighting weight year around. The only issue with that is it makes it hard to add new muscle. Also with this theory at times while training you have to worry about actually coming in lighter than you actually want to be.

  • jmedno5891

    Yo ufc, for sure give her some time to get into shape before modeling her in game character.

  • taelorb

    If you’re not training as intensely it seems logical that body fat would return.

    I hope she can work through her challenges – ideally with media attention related to her actual struggle with personal expectations, and loss as opposed to “LOLOLS LOOK AT HER NOW” jabs.

  • ????????????

    Still the greatest of all time….