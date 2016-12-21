Pic: Max Holloway Is Too Injured To Fight At UFC 208

According to Jose Aldo, a featherweight title unification bout between him and interim titleholder Max Holloway was set for Feb. 11’s UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, although that fight is no longer taking place at that event. “Scarface” has accused Holloway of ducking him, but it appears as if “Blessed” is too injured to fight at UFC 208.

Holloway’s manager recently took to Instagram to explain why the Hawaiian won’t be fighting in Brooklyn, also posting a picture of Holloway’s injured ankle. Check it out below:



“Blessed” is riding a division best 10 fight win streak and he most recently dominated and stopped former lightweight boss Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 earlier this month to secure the interim strap.

Aldo, on the other hand, is coming off of a decision victory over Frankie Edgar last July. He has also said that he has been offered an interim lightweight title bout given Holloway’s injury.

Would you like to see Holloway and Aldo meet next, or would you be more interested in seeing the Brazilian move up to 155-pounds?