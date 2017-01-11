Pic: Conor McGregor Trolls Floyd Mayweather With Hilarious Post

A potential boxing match between retired pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been discussed for months now, although it has yet to come to fruition, and many feel as if it never will.

Mayweather, however, spoke on the matter recently saying that he’d be willing to pay McGregor $15 million for the possible mega fight, which “Money” said is the only bout that he’s interested in. Mayweather also took a shot at the Irishman, saying that he doesn’t deserve a $100 million payday, which is what the “Notorious” one is asking for.

Apparently McGregor has gotten wind of Mayweather’s comments and he took to his official Instagram account to troll Mayweather with a hilarious cartoon picture.

Check it out below:

Call me C.J Watson! www.macmojiapp.com A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:56am PST



McGregor hasn’t competed since Nov. 12, 2016’s UFC 205 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to secure the 155-pound title. Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since Sep. 2015 when he scored a decision victory over Andre Berto.

Do you ever expect to see Mayweather and McGregor meet in the squared circle?