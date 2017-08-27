Pic: Check Out The Mayweather vs. McGregor Scorecard

Floyd Mayweather ultimately finished Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their awaited boxing match from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight (Sat., August 26, 2017), but it wasn’t before McGregor gave ‘Money’ a run for his well, money.

It could be argued that McGregor won the first three rounds of the super fight by coming out extremely aggressively, but Mayweather utilized a sharp, patient gameplan to feel his opponent out and begin blasting him with some absolutely huge punches in the mid-to-later rounds. After only fighting a maximum of 25 minutes in the UFC octagon, McGregor clearly tired late and was finished, even if some believe the stoppage from referee Robert Byrd was early.

Overall, however, McGregor showed that he could definitely hang with professional boxers, and arguably impressed enough to consider the losing effort overall. The ringside judges didn’t necessarily feel that way though, with judges Burt Clements and Guido Cavalleri each giving McGregor only one round and Dave Moretti giving McGregor the opening three rounds as many felt.

Check out the official scorecard courtesy of the NAC right here: