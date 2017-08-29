Pic: Check Out One Of Few Photos From Ronda Rousey’s Wedding

While the entire gaze of the combat sports world was fixated on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor spectacle from Las Vegas last Saturday night, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was quietly getting married to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

The ceremony certainly may have been booked on that date for a reason, as Rousey has clearly withdrawn from the constant media machine that she felt betrayed her in the days following her shocking upset loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193. That lead to a self-imposed media ban before her return at last December’s UFC 207, where she lost a brutal 48-second fight to current champion Amanda Nunes.

So it’s little surprise that Rousey wanted hardly any attention on her wedding ceremony to Glendale Fighting Club teammate Browne, and that’s lead to precious few photos being released from the event. One did surface from her personal photographer Layzie The Savage on Instagram, however, depicting him with Rousey in her dress. Check it out here: