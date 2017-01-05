Photo: Miesha Tate Undergoes Nose Surgery

Miesha Tate has done it all in her illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

‘Cupcake’ once reigned as the bantamweight champion for the now debunked Strikeforce promotion, before running into former 135-pound queen Ronda Rousey and starting arguably the most hated rivalry in female combat sports. She would then make the jump to the UFC promotion and coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 (TUF 18) alongside Rousey, leading up to her second bout with ‘The Rowdy One’.

While she put up quite the battle against Rousey the second time around, she couldn’t evade the Olympic Judoka’s patented armbar in the third round and was forced to tap.

Tate carried on towards the road to becoming a UFC champion, however, and would muster up an impressive five-fight win streak, a streak that she capped off with a spectacular fifth round submission win over the first woman to ever defeat Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and recognized her longtime dream of holding the promotion’s ultimate prize.

Unfortunately for Tate her first title defense would not go as planned, as the heavy-handed Brazilian challenger Amanda Nunes would stifle ‘Cupcake’ with her vicious power and catch Tate in a rear-naked choke in the first round to take the title. After another poor showing against Raquel Pennington four months later, Tate would make the tough decision to walk away from the sport she’d help grow for almost a decade.

Ten years of playing punch-face will definitely take a toll on your body, and now that she’s finally done with fighting Tate has decided to fix some of those lingering issues that have been bothering her over the years. The former champ recently took to her official Facebook page to share a picture post-surgery, after having her nose operated on to straighten a few things up:

“Nose surgery appears to have gone well, didn’t do anything major just had the previous broken pieces smoothed out and the septum straightened so I can breathe again!!! It sucks right now but I can’t wait for it to be healed up so I can enjoy the luxury of breathing with ease!”

Now that Tate’s UFC career is over it leaves the door open for plenty of new opportunities for her, as UFC President Dana White has already guaranteed her a job, as well as Tate taking on a roll at the FS1 analysts desk.

What do you think is next for ‘Cupcake’?