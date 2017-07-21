Photo: Conor McGregor Showboats While Sparring Former Boxing Champ

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues his preparation to take on, arguably, the greatest boxer of all time in his own backyard.

Next month on August 26th, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the biggest combat sporting event of all time. McGregor, a proven knockout artist in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), will make his professional boxing debut against the undefeated 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. in attempt to pull off the most shocking upset in recent sports memory.

The pair took place in a four stop World Tour earlier this month to promote the bout, in which they unloaded a ton of controversial trash-talk against one another. After getting the promotional side of thigs done for the time being, “Notorious” and “Money” can now focus on their physical preparations for the fight.

McGregor has been busy getting in rounds over in Las Vegas with a variety of training partners. Recently, the Irishman decided to bring on former two-weight boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner. The 155-pound champ posted the following picture of he and Malignaggi sparring, and the UFC mega-star can be seen showboating with his hands behind his back as his adversary stands in front of him:

They say I've got no hands. pic.twitter.com/FJfvj5qjKi — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2017

Malignaggi took to Twitter himself to comment on his sparring sessions with “The Notorious One,” and although he was reluctant to give any details on how the session went, he did note that they were ‘good rounds’ and that he looked forward to continuing to help McGregor prepare for Mayweather:

Good rounds last night with @TheNotoriousMMA. My code is sparring details stay in the gym. Look forward to helping him get ready for 8/26. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) July 21, 2017