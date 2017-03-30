Photo: Conor McGregor’s Lamborghini Gets Towed In Ireland

It’s no secret Conor McGregor loves to flaunt his wealth on social media, as ‘The Notorious One’ can always be found sporting a fancy car worth a hefty amount of cheddar.

One of McGregor’s vehicles, a limited-edition Lamborghini Huracan Avio, is so rare that only 250 exist in the world. The Irishman is planning to bring a plethora of luxury vehicles over to his homeland ‘for sale and supply’ as he revealed in his Instagram post showing off the new Huracan Avio:

“This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it’s kind in Ireland! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming!”

The Lamborghini is priced at $200,000 but it seems as though the UFC lightweight champ might have parked it somewhere he shouldn’t have. A picture on Twitter surfaced this week of the car being towed in Dublin (featuring the same color, stripes on the hood, and license plate as the car in McGregor’s Instagram post) in front of a local store:

@JOEdotie @TheNotoriousMMA Its not everyday you see a Lamborghini on the back of a tow truck in Dublin pic.twitter.com/04XmBOZyJv — Ronan Connolly (@RockyRua) March 28, 2017

Ireland’s streets are about to get a whole lot more luxurious.