Photo: Check Out The Irish Gang Member Conor McGregor Allegedly Punched

Th mixed martial arts (MMA) universe is currently abuzz with the bizarre rumors of Conor McGregor’s alleged bar fight in his native Dublin, Ireland, this past Sunday.

Dana White said he didn’t believe the hype while acknowledging McGregor may never fight again to reporters yesterday, but a renowned Irish crime reporter believes McGregor’s life may be in ‘very serious danger.’

On the heels of that concerning bit of information, a photo of the man who McGregor was alleged to have punched, rumored Irish cartel member Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan, at The Black Forge in Dublin’s Crumlin suburb has surfaced online. Check it out:

Although no complaints nor reports have been filed by Irish police concerning the alleged assault at this point, rumors are swirling that McGregor either punched Whelan, a friend of his, or even his elderly father.

Newstalk’s Paul Williams said that the men he supposedly assaulted may be connected to one of the most ruthless crime families in all of Ireland, hence the reason for his life being in danger.

It’s been a rough-and-tumble month for McGregor in his native land, and by no small fault of his own. With the MMA world awaiting his first-ever UFC title defense, will the sport’s biggest star be able to bounce back from this concerning downward spiral, or will he join Jon Jones as yet another cautionary tale of MMA superstardom?