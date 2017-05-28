Peter Sobotta Finishes Ben Saunders, Injures His Hand

Ben Saunders was rocked, dropped, and stopped by Peter Sobotta.

A bout between two veteran welterweights took place inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden for UFC Fight Night 109. Saunders and Sobotta shared the Octagon.

An inside leg kick was there for Sobotta and he dropped Saunders with an overhand left. “Killa B” appeared to recover quickly. Sobotta didn’t have trouble letting leather fly. Blood trickled down the side of Saunders’ face. “Killa B” was dropped once again. Sobotta rained down some ground-and-pound, but was tied up. Saunders dropped some elbows, while threatening with a submission attempt. The horn sounded.

The second round began and Saunders wanted to find his range after getting dropped twice the previous round. A jab found the mark for Saunders. Sobotta caught the leg and rocked Saunders with a shot. “Killa B” was on wobbly legs. He buckled his opponent and put him away with a knee.

Once the adrenaline wore off, Sobotta tended to a hand injury. He told Dan Hardy that he broke his hand in the second round.

Final Result: Peter Sobotta def. Ben Saunders via TKO (Knee & Strikes) – R2, 2:29