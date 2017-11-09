Paulo Costa Reacts To PED Accusations

The UFC may have a new middleweight star in 26-year-old Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa.

Costa is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 11-0. He has finished all three of his UFC bouts via knockout in either the first or second rounds. Costa’s most recent Octagon appearance saw him take home a second round TKO win over ex-UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks at UFC 217 this past weekend.

There’s no doubt that MMA fans have been talking about Costa as of late, however, it may not be for the right reasons. Costa is one of the most physically gifted fighters on the UFC’s roster today, but some believe that he may have sought help from performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) to help him get into better shape.

It seems as though it’s nearly impossible to get away with such a crime given the UFC’s partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and their rigorous drug testing policy, but that hasn’t stopped the criticism from being hurled Costa’s way.

Look at 💉boy a year ago.U have my promise. Will kick your arse, if my title path detours.Easy money😂 you’re a fraud! @BorrachinhaMMA pic.twitter.com/3LmRxVFSbt — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2017

Costa has heard enough of these criticisms and took to MMA Fighting to voice his displeasure with them. In fact, the Brazilian revealed that he has been tested more than 15 times by USADA, and called out the likes of Derek Brunson for questioning his honor (quotes via MMA Mania):