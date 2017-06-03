Paulo Borrachinha Finishes Oluwale Bamgbose in Wild Affair

Paulo Borrachinha (10-0) outlasted Oluwale Bamgbose (6-3) in their fracas at UFC 212.

Bamgbose didn’t waste time, landing a right hand early. A leg kick was there for Bamgbose. He grabbed a hold of his opponent’s leg and got him down. He leaped on Borrachinha’s back, but the fight resumed standing. Some swelling formed above the left eye of Borrachinha. Bamgbose fought out of a clinch. Borrachinha landed a hard body kick. He swarmed his opponent and landed a combination. Bamgbose landed some punches to the body.

He pushed Borrachinha against the fence and dumped him down. He held him against the fence for the remainder of the round. Bamgbose looked tired as he went to his corner.

The second stanza began and Bamgbose went for a spin kick to the body. He was knocked down and finished by strikes on the ground. After the fight, both men showed respect.

Final Result: Paulo Borrachinha def. Oluwale Bamgbose via TKO (Strikes) – R2, 1:06