Paul Felder Sleeps Stevie Ray With Elbows

A lightweight bout between Paul Felder (14-3) and Stevie Ray (21-7) took place today (July 16) inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Felder came into the bout off a TKO victory over Alessandro Ricci. Ray had two close decision victories over Ross Pearson and Joe Lauzon.

The opening frame opened with a push kick from Felder. A leg kick was there for both men. Ray grabbed a hold of his opponent and pushed him against the fence. He changed levels and went for a takedown. Felder defended the attempt, but his back remained against the fence.

A knee to the body was there for Felder. The two had a back-and-forth battle in the clinch. Another knee to the body was there for “The Irish Dragon.” The two continued to battle in the clinch. A huge knee dropped Ray. Felder dropped some ground-and-pound. Huge elbows put a stop to the fight.

Final Result: Paul Felder def. Stevie Ray via KO (Elbows) – R1, 3:57