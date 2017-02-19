Paul Felder Puts Away Alessandro Ricci In First Round

Kicking off our main card for tonight’s (Sun. February 19, 2017) UFC Halifax card will be a lightweight contest between Alessandro Ricci and Paul Felder.

Ricci comes off of an unsuccessful UFC debut against Jeremy Kennedy in which he lost via unanimous decision back in August. Felder enters tonight coming off of his first loss since September of 2015 after having his fight against Francisco Trinaldo stopped by the doctor in the third round this past September.

The first round opened up as a heavily contested striking battle between the two, with Felder landing the majority of the hardest shots. ‘The Irish Dragon’ controlled the center of the Octagon for the majority of the round, and landed a nice lead elbow that rocked Ricci.

Felder smelled blood and unleashed an onslaught on Ricci against the cage before the ref stepped in to put a stop to the action.

Official Result: Paul Felder def. Alessandro Ricci via R1 TKO (strikes, 4:44)