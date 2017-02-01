Paige VanZant Signs Publishing Deal To Release Her First Book

UFC women’s strawweight fighter Paige VanZant is once again taking her talent outside of the world famous Octagon as she is going to be an author after inking a publishing deal to release her first book.

According to her management company at MMA Inc., VanZant has agreed and signed a deal with Hachette Book Group to release her first book in the near future. Hachette Book Group has worked with several notable authors over the years most noticeably with David Baldacci, Brad Meltzer, James Patterson, Stephenie Meyer and J.K. Rowling.

Over the last few years of her young life, VanZant has stayed busy with her MMA career as well as outside projects. She made an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” while also fighting twice in last year as well, which is pretty impressive.

At just 22 years of age, VanZant holds a 7-3 MMA record, but she has dropped two of her last three bouts. She is coming off a loss to Michelle Waterson by rear-naked choke in December. VanZant has been anxious to get back in action in 2017, but with her releasing a new book and then doing media for its release, it appears that it will be a minute into she competes again.