Paige VanZant Reveals She Wasn’t The One Who Deleted Racy Instagram Video

There were some fighters and a lot of fans who poked fun at UFC women’s strawweight fighter Paige VanZant after she posted a provocative video showing off the new Reebok collection on her Instagram account. If you thought that VanZant might be bothered by the reaction to her video, she insists she’s not bothered whatsoever.

In February of 2015, VanZant signed an endorsement deal with the apparel company. She is not paying much attention to what people say of anything she posts on any of her social media accounts, and it was not different for the video.

“Actually, I haven’t seen anything that people responded, so I post things and just kinda forget about it,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “Definitely it was funny. I never anticipated that kind of reaction, so I had no idea. My manager, my mom, somebody told me about it. But, no, I just thought it was funny.”

VanZant, who holds a 7-3 MMA record with four wins and two losses while competing under the UFC banner, stated that the idea for the video did not come from anyone else but her.

“I pretty much kind of do whatever I want,” she said. “It was me being funny, I thought.”

However, the video was deleted shortly after it was posted to her Instagram account. You’d think that she would be the one who deleted it since it was posted on her account, but VanZant guarantees she had nothing to do with it.

“No, I didn’t even delete it,” VanZant said. “Somebody else, I don’t know how. I think my mom deleted it, so it’s my mom being a mom.”

Some of the fighters who were critical of the video include Angela Hill and Lauren Murphy. Even though she has received some criticism, she also received the support from UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman.