Ovince Saint Preux Taps Marcos Rogerio de Lima For Submission Victory

A heavy-hitting light heavyweight contest took place on the main card of UFC Nashville earlier tonight (Sat. April 22, 2017), as No. 8-ranked Ovince Saint Preux took on Marcos Rogerio de Lima (who missed weight at 210 pounds).

Round One:

A heavy couple of kicks miss to open up the first round, and ‘OSP’ eats two of them to the body after that. Saint Preux continues to stick-and-move in attempt to avoid the big power of De Lima, and successfully avoids three more hard leg kick attempts.

A couple of punches land for De Lima but they don’t seem to affect ‘OSP’ too much. De Lima lands a nice high-kick that is partially blocked, and the crowd begins an ‘OSP’ chant for their native son. De Lima continues to miss on the leg kick attempts, an St Preux lands a hard kick to the Brazilian’s body.

More missed leg kicks from De Lima, and a both men land some nice shots exchanging inside the pocket. ‘OSP’ goes in on a failed takedown attempt, and is tripped down by De Lima before quickly shooting back up. The round ends with both men evading one another.

Round Two:

‘OSP’ lands a jab to open up the second round and De Lima responds with a low kick. OPS Catches a kick and immediately pounces on the Brazilian to establish top control. De Lima secures full guard but Saint Preux is throwing down elbows.

De Lima is cut somewhere on his right eye and it is bleeding. ‘OSP’ now in half guard and is stuck in a headlock from De Lima, preventing him from being able to pass guard. Saint Preux is able to get in a Von Flue choke and force his adversary to tap out.

Official Result: Ovince Saint Preux def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via R2 submission (Von Flue Choke, 2:11)