Ovince Saint Preux Sleeps Yushin Okami With Von Flue Choke

Ovince Saint Preux nabbed a shocking Von Flue submission win over Yushin Okami.

Saint Preux and Okami went one-on-one inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 117. Okami stepped up on short notice, replacing Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Okami shot in immediately, but stuffed the takedown. He maintained control in half guard. Saint Preux looked for a Von Flue choke. He put Okami out cold. A shocking submission win over an experienced and well respected mixed martial artist.

Final Result: Ovince Saint Preux def. Yushin Okami via submission (Von Flue Choke) – R1, 1:50