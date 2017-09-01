Oscar De La Hoya Reacts To Dana White Thrashing Him

Oscar De La Hoya was not a fan of last week’s (Sat. August 26, 2017) Mayweather vs. McGregor mega-fight, and he made that very clear on Twitter the night before the fight.

De La Hoya took to Twitter just hours before the event’s weigh-ins and delivered an expletive-filled rant against the event claiming that the fight disrespected the sport of boxing. He also went on to promote what he considers to be boxing’s ‘real fight’ in Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin later this month (September 16, 2017).

UFC President Dana White would respond to this Tweet by asking if De La Hoya was ‘snorting coke and drinking booze again’:

De La Hoya appeared on The MMA Hour earlier this week to react to his Twitter beef with White, claiming that he was simply defending his sport (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Just trying to defend my sport,” De La Hoya said. “My sport gave me everything I have. My sport allowed me to win an Olympic gold medal, to win 10 world titles in six different weight classes. I’ve been boxing since I was 4 years old. I was a little fed up by what was taking place. Obviously emotions run through my veins and I was just defending the sport that I dearly love.”

As for White’s response, the UFC boss’ words did disappoint him, however, he will continue to defend his sport and promote Canelo vs. GGG:

“I just brush it off,” he said. “I never attacked him personally, whatsoever. I was obviously very disappointed by his words. But it is what it is. I’m gonna continue defending the sport of boxing, I’m gonna continue respecting the MMA. And move on to Sept. 16.” “This is the fight that people have been asking for,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya then offered his thoughts on the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, admitting he watched it despite his criticism, and noted that he believes Canelo Alvarez would have finished off the Irishman within one or two rounds: