Omari Akhmedov Outgrapples Abdul Razak Alhassan to Earn Decision Win

Omari Akhmedov’s wrestling sealed the deal in his bout against Abdul Razak Alhassan.

The two touched gloves as the opening round began. Quickly Alhassan found himself on the canvas. He got back to his feet and the two separated. Alhassan parried a kick to the body. Akhmedov drove in and took his opponent down. They stood back up in short order. The two threw bombs near the end of the round.

The second stanza was underway and a head kick from Alhassan was blocked. A leg kick connected for Akhmedov. Alhassan picked his shots, but his opponent wasn’t backing down. Akhmedov shot in and completed a takedown. Alhassan got back up. An overhand right landed for Akhmedov. Yet another takedown was there for Akhmedov.

Alhassan went for a big leg kick early in the final round. A double leg takedown was there for Akhmedov, but he was reversed and Alhassan got up. Akhmedov got another takedown and found mount. The fight ended with Akhmedov going for a takedown near the fence.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Akhmedov.

Final Result: Omari Akhmedov def. Razak Alhassan via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)